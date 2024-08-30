Top10WxDay Friday in Twin Cities, with more lovely days to follow

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Aug. 30, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Aug. 30, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Aug. 30, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — After a brutal week of storms, Friday will be a #Top10WxDay in the Twin Cities.

Humidity falls to a comfortable level again with a high of 79 degrees. Expect a few clouds and some wind, but a nice day overall.

WCCO

Temperatures jump into the low-to-mid 80s on Saturday with a lot of sunshine and no humidity.

Sunday and Monday will be sunny and cooler with highs slightly below average in the low-to-mid 70s.

There are no real signs of rain until Thursday, so enjoy this great stretch of weather as we enter meteorological fall.