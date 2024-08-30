Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

#Top10WxDay Friday in Twin Cities, with more lovely days to follow

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Aug. 30, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Aug. 30, 2024 02:30

MINNEAPOLIS — After a brutal week of storms, Friday will be a #Top10WxDay in the Twin Cities.

Humidity falls to a comfortable level again with a high of 79 degrees. Expect a few clouds and some wind, but a nice day overall.

snapshot.jpg
WCCO

Temperatures jump into the low-to-mid 80s on Saturday with a lot of sunshine and no humidity.

Sunday and Monday will be sunny and cooler with highs slightly below average in the low-to-mid 70s.

There are no real signs of rain until Thursday, so enjoy this great stretch of weather as we enter meteorological fall.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.