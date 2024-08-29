Severe Thursday storms could impact Minnesota State Fair, Gopher home opener

MINNEAPOLIS — A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect on Thursday evening in the Twin Cities, with possible storms that could impact the Minnesota State Fair and the Gopher football home opener.

The forecast high is 83 degrees. There will be storms in the Fargo area in the morning hours, and potentially some for northwestern Minnesota. Some models are showing rain showers near the Mississippi River Valley to the Twin Cities from 8 a.m. to noon.

There is a slight risk (2 on a scale of 5) of severe weather on Thursday evening in the metro between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with wind, heavy rain and an isolated threat of a tornado.

Here we go again...based on the timing of these storms later today, and the risk for severe weather, we are going with a NEXT Weather Alert. I am expecting storms to arrive ~5-7PM @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/djmqC1sleK — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) August 29, 2024

The humidity will drop behind the storm system, leaving the metro with a stretch of really comfortable days.

Friday will be in the upper 70s and Saturday in the lower 80s. One, or both, may be #Top10WxDays.

Slightly cooler air will move in on Sunday and Labor Day, bringing high temps down in the lower to mid-70s — a great way to wrap up meteorological summer.

Early next week appears to be dry and slowly warming closer to average, with possibly one of the best stretches of weather the metro has seen in some time.