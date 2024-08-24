Hot and humid first weekend for Minnesota State Fair

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from Aug. 24, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The heat and humidity will only worsen over the first weekend of the Minnesota State Fair, with highs on Saturday back into the mid-80s and close to 90 degrees on Sunday.

Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday with the forecast largely dry, but a stray shower is possible late in the evening through early Sunday.

Tomorrow and Monday are looking like the hottest days with heat index values near/over 100°. Drink plenty of water, seek shade & try not to work too hard/long if you have to be outside. A cold front will push thru Mon evening helping to cool us down into the middle of next week. pic.twitter.com/yy7uxzZuD8 — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) August 24, 2024

Monday looks even hotter ahead of a front that brings better rain chances late Monday into Tuesday.

Heat alerts are posted for Sunday and Monday afternoons when heat index values could reach 100-105 degrees around the metro.

Temps will drop a touch into the mid-80s by mid-week with another round of rain possible on Thursday.