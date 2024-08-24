Hot and humid first weekend for Minnesota State Fair
MINNEAPOLIS — The heat and humidity will only worsen over the first weekend of the Minnesota State Fair, with highs on Saturday back into the mid-80s and close to 90 degrees on Sunday.
Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday with the forecast largely dry, but a stray shower is possible late in the evening through early Sunday.
Monday looks even hotter ahead of a front that brings better rain chances late Monday into Tuesday.
Heat alerts are posted for Sunday and Monday afternoons when heat index values could reach 100-105 degrees around the metro.
Temps will drop a touch into the mid-80s by mid-week with another round of rain possible on Thursday.