Isolated showers linger, but not a weekend washout

MINNEAPOLIS — The threat of isolated showers continues on Saturday, mainly in areas eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The rain won't bring any severe weather; mostly it'll be petty pop-up showers with plenty of dry time in betwen.

Some peeks of sunshine will push temperatures into the 70s on Saturday afternoon.

Areas of northern Minnesota are under an Air Quality Alert due to wildfire smoke from Canada. The alert will be in effect until Monday at noon. Not only will the smoke be visible, but Minnesotans will be able to smell it, since it'll be lower to the ground. Sensitive groups should limit time spent on strenuous activities outside.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low-80s.

That sunny, mild set up will carry over into Monday and Tuesday, and perhaps longer with only a slight chance for showers again Tuesday night and Thursday night.