Thursday starts foggy in Twin Cities; more rain this weekend

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 7, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Expect the rest of the work week to stay dry before showers return this weekend.

There's a chance of fog on Thursday morning, particularly in low-lying areas, but it should clear after sunrise.

The Twin Cities will top out around 51 on Thursday, then temperatures will gradually rise to the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon on Friday, which is a #Top10WxDay.

Weekend rain totals are expected to be light, around a quarter to half an inch.

Conditions should dry out again after the weekend's rain, bringing a short period of clearer weather early next week.

Another round of rain is possible by midweek next week.

WCCO