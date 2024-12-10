Cold front arrives in Minnesota late Tuesday, bringing snow and arctic air

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Dec. 10, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The bitter cold isn't quite here yet, but it will still be a day to bundle up in the Twin Cities.

The forecast high is 26 on Tuesday, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Late in the evening, a strong cold front will arrive, bringing light snow with up to an inch of accumulation possible by morning. The Wednesday morning commute could get messy.

Wednesday will be frigid, with single-digit highs in the afternoon and wind chills as low as minus 20. That cold air will take us below zero come nighttime.

Thursday remains cold but calmer, with light winds and single-digit temperatures. We'll wake up to our first subzero morning of the winter season, so dress warmly.

The weekend will warm up, possibly above freezing, with a small chance of light snow Friday or Saturday in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

