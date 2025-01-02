More cold air on Thursday as clouds begin to dwindle

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 2, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Colder air continues to funnel in on Thursday, with the wind chill making it feel close to single digits in the Twin Cities.

The forecast high is 19. We'll hold onto clouds through the morning, but those will begin to fade as the day goes on.

Friday will be even colder, with highs in the lower double digits and overnight temperatures down near zero. There will be more sunshine, though.

Clouds will increase again on Sunday. Next week will remain cold and mostly sunny.

The temperature outlook for January has us on the colder side for most of the month.