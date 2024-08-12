Watch CBS News
Beautiful Monday in Minnesota before rising humidity later in the week

By Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday's going to be a beautiful day across Minnesota.

Expect highs around 80 in the Twin Cities, lots of sunsine and low humidity. Temperatures will be similar across the state, though southern MInnesota will be a few degrees cooler.

Tuesday will feel a lot like Monday.

The humidity will start to rise on Wednesday, then really ratchet up on Thursday. Wind speeds will also increase.

Our next best chance for rain is Wednesday night into Thursday. Some showers could linger into early Friday.

At this point, the weekend looks pleasant, with some sunshine and temperatures close to 80.

