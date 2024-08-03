Watch CBS News
Hot and humid Saturday with possible storms in the evening

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — It'll be another hot and humid day on Saturday, though some showers and storms could move in during the evening.

The exact timing of the storms is still uncertain, but they'll likely develop from the metro westward. The main threat would be damaging wind and hail.

Temps will hit the high 80s on Saturday.

Better chances for rain come on Monday as a wave of energy rides east along a front. Temps will cool back into the 70s, and there will be another chance for storms towards the middle of next week.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

