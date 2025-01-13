Watch CBS News
Arctic blast sweeps in Monday, beginning roller-coaster week in Minnesota

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — An arctic blast will sweep into Minnesota on Monday, bringing frigid temperatures and bitter wind chills.

Highs across the state will be in the single digits, and even colder in spots. Wind chills will be near 20 below zero, with gusty winds up to 35 mph. The bitter cold has delayed several schools in west-central Minnesota on Monday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold, with highs in the single digits to low teens. Wind chills will again be brutal in the morning.

A brief midweek thaw will bring highs to the 30s by Thursday, with some fog also possible due to melting snow.

By Friday, the mild air comes to an abrupt end as cold, dry air rushes in from up north. This will drop temperatures sharply.

Over the weekend, expect highs in the single digits and lows below zero, with potential for the season's coldest air so far.

