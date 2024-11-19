Hand recounts to be conducted for 2 Minnesota House races

Recount will take place for incredibly close south metro race

MINNEAPOLIS — Election officials will be recounting ballots in two districts that will determine control of Minnesota's House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, Sherburne County officials announced that a hand recount will be done in the race for Minnesota House District 14B.

On election night, a page on the Minnesota secretary of state's website showed 100% of the vote was in for District 14B, with Republican Sue Ek four votes ahead. When the page refreshed, the results showed Democratic incumbent Dan Wolgamott was ahead with a 191-vote lead.

Sherburne County said in a statement that there had been an upload failure.

A hand recount is also scheduled for House District 54A in Scott County for the race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Brad Tabke and Republican Aaron Paul.

Paul looked to be on the way to beating Tabke on election night, but when votes were posted, and after screening, Tabke was 14 votes ahead.

Scott County Elections Manager Julie Hanson also blamed a computer malfunction.

Results in these two districts will decide who controls the House. Democrats are set to keep control of the state Senate.

The recount for District 14B will occur at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Government Center in Elk River.

The recount for District 54A is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Scott County Government Center.

