The Minnesota Vikings remain undefeated. Here's what history says about NFL teams that start 5-0.

MINNEAPOLIS — There are only two undefeated teams left after Week 5 of the NFL season: the Minnesota Vikings and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Both fan bases might be setting their sights on the playoffs already, but how successful are NFL teams that start 5-0? Good Question.

Here's why Vikings fans should be both excited and cautious given the team's history.

Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) is excited before the professional NFL football game between the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings on October 6, 2024 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sit back and relax, Vikings fans, for the sweet taste of victory is all you know right now. Fans told WCCO they feel optimistic and good about the team so far. Fans of opposing teams are surprised to see the purple and gold at the top of the NFC North Division.

When asked if it's fair to start thinking about the post-season, Vikings fan Mike Applequist said, "I'm not quite there yet. I'd say about 3-4 more games and I will be."

From 1990, when the NFL expanded the playoffs, to the 2023-24 season, 64 teams have started the season 5-0.

The Vikings did it five times during that stretch, in 1998, 2000, 2003, 2009 and 2016.

What percentage of teams that start with a 5-0 record get to the playoffs? Fans guessed between 75-85%.

Of the 64 teams mentioned, 58 of them made it to the playoffs, or 91%.

Only six teams missed the playoffs. Unfortunately, two of them were the Vikings. First in 2003 after a heartbreaking loss to the Cardinals in the last game of the season. Their final record that year was 9-7.

A dejected Chris Hovan neels on the turf after the Vikings loss 18-17 in the last seconds of the game during Sunday afternoon game at Sun Devil Stadium. JERRY HOLT/Star Tribune via Getty Images

The second time happened in the 2016 season.

"All of a sudden they went to Philadelphia one day, got beat up, didn't look like the same team," said Mike Max, WCCO sports director. The Vikings finished with an 8-8 record that year.

What separates the 2024 team from the two teams that failed to make the playoffs? Max said not much at all. All three teams are winning, and losing, by razor-thin margins and have an equal amount of talent on the roster.

"The last two games, one drive could have cost them the game against Green Bay (Packers) and the (New York) Jets," he said. If there's one thing that stands out positively about the current team, Max said it's the defense. "The defense looks like they can keep you in every game."

Since 1990, nine teams that started 5-0 have gone on to win the Super Bowl. The last team to do it was the Denver Broncos in 2016.

In 1998, the Vikings started the season with seven straight wins while scoring 29 points or more in each of those games, giving fans Super Bowl aspirations. The team finished the regular season, 15-1 but lost in the NFC Championship. Fans will remember kicker Gary Anderson missing a key field goal that game, especially since he didn't miss a kick all season.

History would repeat itself a few years later. After a 7-0 start in 2000, the team finished with an 11-5 record and again lost in the NFC Championship. The New York Giants shut them out 41-0.

New York Giants linebacker Jessie Armstead (98) chases down Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) during the NFC Championship Game, a 41-0 Giants victory on January 14, 2001, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Ralph Waclawicz/Getty Images

Quarterback Brett Favre guided the 2009 team to a 6-0 start and a 12-4 record. The team infamously lost after Favre threw an interception in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship.