Inside the Vikings, Week 6: Could a running back trade happen after Aaron Jones' injury?

MINNEAPOLIS — In the states and abroad, the Minnesota Vikings remain undefeated. Only the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs share a 5-0 record as we approach mid-October. So what's next for the Vikes after their close win over the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets in London? Here's the latest from CBS Sports writer and Vikings insider Cody Benjamin:

News bits

Running back Aaron Jones (hip) is considered "week-to-week" after exiting Week 5's victory, head coach Kevin O'Connell revealed. While the team doesn't anticipate Jones has a "long-term" injury, the new designation suggests the former Packers star is far from a lock to be in the lineup when Minnesota returns from its Week 6 bye. This is a tricky spot: On one hand, the Vikings have benefited greatly from Jones' electricity, incentivizing a quick return. On the other, Jones has a checkered medical history, and the Vikings probably prefer to have him healthy for the stretch run. All signs point to Ty Chandler taking a greater share of carries in the coming weeks.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison had a court date related to his suspected offseason DUI postponed to December. It's increasingly unlikely he'll face any NFL discipline stemming from the case until the 2025 season.

Insider buzz

Chandler has the speed to fare well in place of Jones at running back, but there's no doubt the latter's absence robbed quarterback Sam Darnold of some comfort against the Jets in Week 5. Don't be surprised if general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah explores the trade market for added backfield depth. One year after he and head coach Kevin O'Connell signed off on a deal for former Los Angeles Rams starter Cam Akers, keep an eye on Dameon Pierce and former Viking reserve Ameer Abdullah as potential targets. Another wild card, given Adofo-Mensah's past deals with NFC North rivals: Chicago Bears backup Khalil Herbert.

The big picture

There's no more sugarcoating it: The Vikings are legitimate. However, two straight close games, plus a Week 5 outing in which Darnold finally looked human, means the Week 6 bye actually falls at a decent time. In the grand scheme of things, to be 5-0 after what seemed to be the toughest stretch of the Vikings' 2024 schedule is huge. Matchups with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams out of the bye won't be cakewalks, but there's a realistic scenario where Minnesota sits at 10-1 going into December.

Around the North

The Lions (3-1), who got a near-perfect game from Jared Goff in Week 4, will visit the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, then travel to U.S. Bank Stadium for what could be a fight for first place in the North in Week 7. The Packers (3-2), who live and die by Jordan Love's gunslinging, will rest up on their bye before taking on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. The Chicago Bears (3-2) finally seem to be picking up steam, fresh off a rout of the Carolina Panthers before taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars.