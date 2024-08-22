Minnesota Vikings sign fmr. Golden Gophers RB Mo Ibrahim, OL Chuck Filiaga

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are adding depth to their squad in the form of two former Minnesota Golden Gophers.

On Thursday, the team announced the signings of running back Mo Ibrahim and offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga. The team waived rookie tight end Trey Knox with an injury designation and cornerback Jacobi Francis to make room for the signings.

Ibrahim had a prolific run with the Gophers, holding the school career records for rushing yards with 4,668 and rushing touchdowns with 53. The running back has had a couple setbacks due to injury. In 2021 during the Gophers season opener, Ibrahim suffered a season-ending achilles injury. He joined the Detroit Lions in 2023, but suffered an injury during a preseason game and regular season game.

Filiaga is joining the Vikings after a stint with the United Football League this spring, starting seven out of 10 games for the San Antonio Brahmas. Last season, he spent time in training camp with the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, but was cut from both teams. The offensive lineman played for the Gophers during the 2022 season, starting all 13 games at right guard.

With these signings, Minnesota now has six running backs on the roster and 15 offensive linemen.

Ibrahim and Filiaga won't have long to make an impression with the final preseason game taking place Saturday in Philadelphia against the Eagles. Additionally, teams have to reduce rosters to 53 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday.