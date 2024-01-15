Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins admits low spice tolerance in new ad: "Honey barbecue is my ceiling"

Vikings' season officially over after 30-20 loss to Lions

Vikings' season officially over after 30-20 loss to Lions

Vikings' season officially over after 30-20 loss to Lions

MINNEAPOLIS — By now, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins should be used to public ridicule following his forays into the culinary world.

Be it overcooked steaks or his well-publicized love of Pizza Ranch, Cousins' cuisine has long been the subject of online jokes and memes. A new ad starring Cousins and wide receiver K.J. Osborn offers another to add to the pile.

READ MORE: Minnesota Vikings GM Kwesi-Adofo Mensah: "My intention" to bring Cousins back, "optimistic" about Jefferson extension

In the ad for Bounty and Target, Cousins and his "wingman" Osborn enjoy a plate of chicken wings and espouse the virtues of the paper towels' hand-wiping ability. Cousins also reveals his tolerance for spice is lower than his win percentage on Monday Night Football.

"Honey barbecue, can't beat it. I really can't do spicy, so honey barbecue is my ceiling," Cousins says in the ad. "See, the honey barbecue sauce is already making my lips a little bit on fire."

Safe to say Cousins won't be appearing on "Hot Ones" any time soon.

Cousins also says he prefers drums, while Osborn prefers flats. Real wing lovers can debate amongst themselves who is correct.

Among many questions the Vikings must answer this offseason is whether to bring back Cousins, who is scheduled to be a free agent in March. The 36-year-old quarterback is recovering from a torn Achilles.