Minnesota Vikings GM Kwesi-Adofo Mensah: "My intention" to bring Cousins back, "optimistic" about Jefferson extension

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed the futures of two of the team's offensive cornerstones on Wednesday.

In an end-of-season press conference, Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell fielded questions about where the team is at and where it's headed, with significant focus on two players: quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Cousins is slated to be a free agent in March. Adofo-Mensah indicated he hopes to bring Cousins back.

"Kirk the player is somebody that, as we saw, what he does to this team, I thought we were playing really good football before he got injured," he said. "And it's the most important position in sports now. Ultimately, it always comes down to can you find an agreement that works for both sides and all those things, but as a player it's certainly my intention to have him back here."

O'Connell echoed the GM's praise.

"I think Kirk Cousins has been a guy that, from the time I coached him previously with another team, to coming here excited about the opportunity to really build and grow side-by-side with Kirk building what we believe to be a chance to have a special offense," he said.

Still, both of the team's leaders acknowledged the Vikings need to plan for the future at QB, which could include drafting a passer in April.

"You want to be thinking long-term and short-term. And ultimately the Vikings are going to pursue actions that help us in both windows. And that's open to any position in the draft, whether we picked 11th or 23rd," Adofo-Mensah said.

"I do think it's important, though, that we as coaches and working with Kwesi, we make sure we solidify a winning path in that room," O'Connell said.

Cousins' No. 1 target is likely even more important to the team's future. Adofo-Mensah said negotiations on Jefferson's contract are ongoing.

"The good part is we have a shared history now. We did a lot of the work last season. And so we talked and we said, 'Hey, let's plan to talk again soon,'" he said. "I'm always optimistic about those things. Obviously we have to address that and a bunch of other things, but looking forward to those conversations."

Those other things include a potential contract for pass rusher Danielle Hunter, an extension for left tackle Christian Darrisaw and myriad other moves both major and minor. Adofo-Mensah understands the added weight this offseason carries.

"It's an important offseason, I can't really run from that in any kind of way," he said. "We'll continue to battle, we'll continue to identify where we were lacking in terms of where we want to be and where we are now."