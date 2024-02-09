Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins dances at NFL Honors, gives CBS Mornings his Super Bowl prediction

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been an eventful couple of days for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

On Thursday evening, Cousins showed the world that he's getting back some mobility in his Achilles when he danced in a segment on the NFL Honors. Cousins and New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan danced to the 1996 smash hit "Pony" by Ginuwine.

The dance has been getting plenty of reactions on social media. It should also be noted that Jordan last summer criticized Cousins' quarterback play, saying Cousins makes "slow, right decisions."

Then, just hours after lighting up the stage in Las Vegas, Cousins joined CBS Mornings on Friday to talk about the Super Bowl, which will air on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday.

Cousins started out by saying he frequently watches CBS Mornings and CBS Sunday Morning while doing brain training.

"It's also fun because it takes my mind off the grind of football," Cousins said.

Cousins thinks the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is going to be a close, competitive game.

"It's a great matchup and you feel the magnitude. You feel on every snap that the play, that penalty, that catch, that drop, could be the difference in winning a world championship — or going home," Cousins said.

Cousins heaped praise on both quarterbacks, including 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

"If I was him in my second year, I'd be pretty overwhelmed," Cousins said. "He's shown a cool under pressure for the last two years. He's played in many big games."

As for his Super Bowl prediction, Cousins says he's pulling for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who he used to play for in his first two years in the NFL.

RELATED: Where Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers fans can watch the Super Bowl in Minneapolis

"He doesn't have a ring yet. He deserves one. He's probably the best coach in football," Cousins said.

Cousins predicts a final score of 28-27, with the 49ers squeaking out a victory. The last time the 49ers won a Super Bowl was in 1994.

He also gave a little bit of insight into his future, saying he wants to play for two or three more years, with his children being one of the big reasons for that.

"As my career started going, I looked at my wife, I say 'I gotta play long enough that they can remember that I played.' They are 6 and 4 (years old) right now," he said.

Cousins is not under contract with the Vikings next season and could leave for another team when free agency begins in spring. He's repeatedly expressed his desire to stay in Minnesota.

.@Vikings QB @KirkCousins8 shares his #SBLVIII expectations and predictions, including why he’s rooting for the @49ers: “It’s gonna be a close one…You feel the magnitude.” pic.twitter.com/C3ax6mVQTs — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 9, 2024