Where Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers fans can watch the Super Bowl in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — If you want to feel like you're in Kansas City or San Francisco, just head to Minneapolis this weekend.

Two Super Bowl watch parties are happening at restaurants for Chiefs and 49ers fan groups on Sunday.

It's was calm lunch hour at Patty Wagon on the city's far south side, the polar opposite of the energy that awaits on Sunday.

"The basic invite right now has right around 40 (people), but we have 40s with plus ones, twos, threes and fours," said Renee Capistrant.

She's the president the Niner 612 Empire, the local chapter of the 49ers international fan group.

This season Patty Wagon has been their home away from home on Sundays, a weekly gathering about to reach its peak in both numbers and excitement for their Super Bowl watch party.

"There are things that I bring to the table, too. I'm not going to tell anybody, because it's just things that I do on Super Bowl Sunday that adds to the vibe, that feels a little more like we're in Levi Stadium and kind of at home," said Capistrant as she excitedly tried to describe what fans can expect at the party. "It is just, it's beyond electric."

On the other side of town, Jackson's Hole Bar and Grill in the North Loop is where Chiefs fans get together on game days.

Kansas City flags are constantly displayed with pride at the downtown bar and restaurant, where the fan group Arrowhead North hosts its watch parties.

Given the team's success in recent years Jackson's Hole is no stranger to Super Bowl excitement. It will once again be a safe space for those who happily support the defending champions this Sunday.

And while it's not the exact same shade of red and gold that Capistrant bleeds, both sides share the same understanding of finding community in a foreign place.

"It feels like home. It's a weird thing for somebody if you're from Minnesota. It might sound strange, but it really feels like you're home," she said.

Patty Wagon is located at 6042 Nicollet Ave. Jackson's Hole is at 106 N. Third St.