Mock draft experts predict Minnesota Vikings aren't done making moves after trade with Houston Texans

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings traded for an extra first-round pick last week, but CBS Sports' mock draft experts predict that was just a prelude to an even bigger move.

The Vikings own picks 11 and 23, the latter thanks to a trade with the Houston Texans. While they could certainly stand pat and take two first-rounders, the consensus thinking is they'll package those picks — and probably more — to move up higher and take a quarterback. Kirk Cousins left for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, and though the team signed Sam Darnold as a short-term replacement, he's not the future for the franchise.

Four of CBS Sports' experts have released updated mock drafts since the trade. All of them have the Vikings moving up into the top five to take a QB. The one expert who hasn't updated his mock already had the Vikings making a similar move.

Ryan Wilson, Josh Edwards and Tom Fornelli predict the Vikings will trade to the No. 5 pick, currently held by the Los Angeles Chargers, to take Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy is coming off a National Championship win, but his stats lag behind the other top QBs and he wasn't asked to carry the offense. He's widely seen as part of the second tier of draftable QBs. In each of the McCarthy scenarios, the top three QBs — Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye — are off the board before the fifth pick.

CBS Sports' other two experts have the Vikings trading all the way up to pick three, where the New England Patriots are currently slotted. The Patriots are also rumored to be in the QB market, so it may take a haul to get them to move. In both scenarios, the Vikings move up to grab Maye, who was long seen as the No. 2 QB in this class before Daniels made a late rise due to his Heisman-winning play and athletic ability.

These latest mock drafts indicate two things: It's an open secret that the Vikings aren't done trading, and if they want one of the top three passers, they'll likely need to get to pick No. 3. It remains to be seen whether general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is willing to pay the price to get there.

The draft takes place April 25-27 in Detroit.