Minnesota Vikings fans drink fifth-most of all NFL fanbases during Super Bowl, survey shows

MINNEAPOLIS — This year's Super Bowl matchup is officially set and, once again, the Minnesota Vikings aren't involved.

Despite another season ending with an early playoff exit, Vikings fans will still get together and enjoy the big game with plenty of food and a few alcoholic beverages.

In fact, the Vikings fanbase enjoys consuming more alcohol during the Super Bowl than most — ranking fifth out of all NFL fanbases in average drinks consumed, according to a recent survey.

Vikings fans consume around three-and-a-half drinks during the big game, and spend $19 on alcohol, according to the nj.bet survey. The Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens are the only fanbases that drink more.

Minnesota's NFC North rival Green Bay Packers drink ninth-most, the Chicago Bears rank 10th and the Detroit Lions rank 13th.

When it comes to calories consumed during the Super Bowl, Vikings fans are eating less than most fanbases. According to the survey, Minnesota supporters will eat an average of 2,597 calories — which is the fifth least.

The Houston Texans fanbase consumes the most calories, with an average of 3,548 per person. The Bears rank third with a 3,356 calorie-average, the Lions are 16th with 2,918 calories and the Packers are 21st with 2,803 calories.

The average food and drink budget for a Super Bowl watch party is $85.41, but 1 in 5 people who responded to the survey are planning to cut back on party expenses this year.

Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs takes place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

