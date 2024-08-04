Minnesota Vikings cancel Monday's night practice, will refund fans

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have canceled Monday's night practice, promising fans who were set to attend a full refund and an opportunity to come back another day.

The Vikings cited "the impending weather forecast" in making the cancellation. The team said it would add a night practice on Aug. 12 to make up for it.

Fans who bought tickets to Monday's practice will be refunded automatically, the Vikings said. Those looking to attend the Aug. 12 practice will be able to claim tickets starting Monday at 10 a.m. on the Vikings' website.

Other on-site activites, such as the Vikings Museum and Vikings Locker Room Store, will also be closed Monday.

Monday's forecast calls for rain and temperatures in the 60s in the Twin Cities.

Besides the compensatory night practice, the Vikings only have two more training camp days open to the public — Wednesday and Thursday. They play their first preseason game on Saturday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The regular season starts Sept. 8 with the Vikings taking on the New York Giants on the road.