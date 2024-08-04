Watch CBS News
Vikings

Minnesota Vikings cancel Monday's night practice, will refund fans

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 4, 2024
WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 4, 2024 00:54

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have canceled Monday's night practice, promising fans who were set to attend a full refund and an opportunity to come back another day.

The Vikings cited "the impending weather forecast" in making the cancellation. The team said it would add a night practice on Aug. 12 to make up for it.

Fans who bought tickets to Monday's practice will be refunded automatically, the Vikings said. Those looking to attend the Aug. 12 practice will be able to claim tickets starting Monday at 10 a.m. on the Vikings' website.

Other on-site activites, such as the Vikings Museum and Vikings Locker Room Store, will also be closed Monday.

Monday's forecast calls for rain and temperatures in the 60s in the Twin Cities.

Besides the compensatory night practice, the Vikings only have two more training camp days open to the public — Wednesday and Thursday. They play their first preseason game on Saturday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The regular season starts Sept. 8 with the Vikings taking on the New York Giants on the road.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.