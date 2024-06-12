Watch CBS News
Vikings

Minnesota Vikings announce 2024 training camp schedule

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings announced their 2024 training camp schedule Tuesday, with nine practices open to the public.

Camp begins July 27 and runs through Aug. 8. Here's the full schedule:

  • Saturday, July 27: Open noon to 5 p.m., practice at 2:30 p.m.
  • Monday, July 29: Open noon to 5 p.m., practice at 2:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 30: Open noon to 5 p.m., practice at 2:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 31: Open noon to 5 p.m., practice at 2:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 2: Open noon to 5 p.m., practice at 2:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 3: Open noon to 5 p.m., practice at 2:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 5: Open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., practice at 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 7: Open noon to 5 p.m., practice at 2:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 8: Open noon to 5 p.m., practice at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are already available for season ticket members, while the general public can reserve them starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets for the day practices cost $5 for adults; all children are free. For the night practice, adults are $10 and children are $5.

Concessions, autographs and other entertainment will be offered throughout training camp. 

This year's camp will give fans their first in-person look at rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy. They'll also see the revamped defense, new running back Aaron Jones and a freshly signed Justin Jefferson.

More information can be found on the Vikings' website.

Minnesota's season starts Sept. 8 on the road against the New York Giants.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on June 12, 2024 / 8:41 AM CDT

