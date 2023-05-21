Legendary Vikings head coach Bud Grant's life celebrated at US Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS -- Family, friends and Minnesota Vikings legends gathered at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday to celebrate Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant's life.

In a ceremony hosted by former WCCO sports director Mark Rosen, Grant was remembered as a titan of the Minnesota sports world, an enthusiastic outdoorsman, a great friend and a family man.

Grant's son, Mike, remembered him as "the most recognizable sports figure in Minnesota sports."

"His legacy through the upper Midwest will live through all of us," Mike Grant said. "Dad loved being a representative of the upper Midwest, especially Minnesota. I know you loved him as we did."

Current Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and Bud Grant would meet weekly during the season, meetings he said he would "miss more than anything" now that he's gone.

"Although I didn't know Bud personally long, it was maybe one of the more impactful relationships that I've had over the past year since being blessed to become the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings," O'Connell said.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, whose father Jim Klobuchar covered the Vikings as a sportswriter for years, called Bud Grant "a hero not only for Minnesota, but for our nation" and presented his family with a decree from the Senate honoring him.

Former players Carl Eller, Chuck Foreman, Stu Voigt and Scott Studwell closed the ceremony out.

"When I heard of Bud's passing, the first thing that came to mind was Bud's not supposed to die," Studwell said. "Bud's supposed to live forever, because that's the kind of aura that he had."