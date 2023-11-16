Minnesota Vikings bringing Classic jerseys back for Monday Night Football vs. Chicago Bears

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings will once again don their Classic jerseys when they take on the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football later this month.

The Vikings unveiled the new jerseys this offseason and wore them in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team announced Thursday the jerseys will make their second appearance at the Nov. 27 home game against the Bears.

So nice, we'll wear 'em twice.



The #Vikings Classic is back for Monday Night Football on 11/27.https://t.co/KGMQmwLFal pic.twitter.com/rj0GfjO6KV — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 16, 2023

The jerseys are inspired by the team's threads of the 1960s and '70s, featuring "a deeper purple and larger, gold-trimmed numbers than the modern jersey, as well as retro sleeve stripes," the Vikings said.

The Bears game will be the Vikings' second Monday Night Football game of the year. In week seven, they beat the San Francisco 49ers 22-17 on Monday night.

The Vikings also have a primetime matchup this week. They're heading to Denver to take on the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. The 4-5 Broncos are on a three-game winning streak, while the 6-4 Vikings have won five straight.

Minnesota's last matchup with Chicago was the first game of that winning streak, a 19-13 victory.