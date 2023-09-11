After home opener, Vikings' Alexander Mattison meets young fan who survived open heart surgery

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings may have lost their home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium, but there was a story Sunday that was bigger than winning.

Landon Vipond survived open heart surgery for a defect. His mom, Melanie Vipond, became a Vikings fan through a friend even though they lived in Virginia.

So for Landon's 10th birthday, his mom saved enough money on a tight budget to bring him to Sunday's game in Minneapolis.

"He's fought so hard to live, and it's my job to help him live his best life since he still gets to be here, so it means everything to me to share it with him, give it to him, and to still have him with me," Melanie said.

Landon appreciates what his mom did for him.

"It felt awesome, and thanks so much for my mom. She's the one who brought me here, and she's the best mom ever," Landon said.

And it got better. Vikings running back Alexander Mattison surprised them and sent a pair of signed gloves for Landon.

Then it got even better. WCCO ran into Mattison as he was leaving after a tough loss, and explained Landon was still at the stadium. They met.

"It lifts your spirits a little bit, it definitely does," Mattison said. "This game is bigger than football, this game is bigger than me, and you know that's a reminder every single day that what I do, it means more than just strapping on a helmet. It means more than just playing a kid's game. It's deeper than that, it's bigger than that."

And it's all because this mom loves her son, and he feels the same.

"She means everything to me," Landon said. "If someone offered to trade my mom, there would never be any trade."