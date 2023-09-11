Vikings legends honored for their decade of dominance under Coach Bud Grant

MINNEAPOLIS —This Sunday was a special Minnesota Vikings home opener. It was a time to remember the past, and the decade of dominance the Vikings gave Minnesota in the 60s and 70s.

Dozens of former Vikings players from that era came to the game. It's been 50 years since these players and teammates were on the sideline together, but it's as though no time has passed.

"Put me in, coach!" said former Vikings safety Jeff Wright, who helped the team get to the Super Bowl three times between 1971-1977. "You sit on that field and I'm as pumped up right now as I'm sure these players are."

Wright and other Vikings legends have been a part of a special brotherhood since their time together on the team.

"Getting back to talk to these dedicated, committed, crazy brothers, what a family we have, and it's just been a remarkable weekend," Wright said.

At half time, these Viking legends were recognized, including Allen Page, Carl Eller, Ahmad Rashad, Chuck Foreman, and Jim Marshall. They all sat proudly in the end zone, wearing their jerseys, with patches featuring the signature of their late head coach, Bud Grant.

"I feel very privileged and thrilled that I had an opportunity to play with such quality football players, but more importantly really quality men," Wright said.

Even decades after leaving the game, Wright took with him so much of Coach Grant's wisdom.

"I use Bud as a reminder for myself on how to treat people and how to lead and manage people," Wright said. "He taught me so much more than just football. He really taught me how to be a good human being."

The Bud signature patches will become stickers that will be added to the players helmets for the remainder of the season.