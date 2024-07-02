Minnesota United's Robin Lod makes MLS All-Star roster

More rain hampers recovery efforts in flooded Waterville, and other headlines

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod is an All-Star for the first time in his career, the team announced Monday.

Lod, 31, was selected for the 2024 team by All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy. He leads his squad and is tied for third in MLS with 11 assists. He's also logged five goals this season, and is Minnesota United's all-time leading MLS scorer with 29 goals.

The All-Star game is set for July 24 in Columbus, Ohio.

Lod is the first United player to make the All-Star roster since goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and midfielder Emmanuel Reynoso in 2022. That year, the All-Star game was played at Allianz Field in St. Paul, MNUFC's home stadium.

Nancy selected 16 of the All-Star roster's 30 players. Fans, players and media added an additional 12 through voting and league commissioner Don Garber named two players.

Minnesota has 29 points on the season with a record of 8-7-5, good for seventh in the Western Conference.