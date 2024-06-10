Minnesota Twins unveil 2024 City Connect jerseys, inspired by state's waters

Minneapolis mass shooting victim dies from injuries, and more headlines

Minneapolis mass shooting victim dies from injuries, and more headlines

Minneapolis mass shooting victim dies from injuries, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have a new look. Dubbed "The Ripple Effect," the new uniforms are inspired by the waters of Minnesota.

The team unveiled its 2024 City Connect uniform Monday with a rap from local artist Slug, of Atmosphere fame. They feature a wavy, blue design with yellow accents. The cap is emblazoned with the state of Minnesota.

Minnesota Twins

The uniforms will make their first on-field appearances Friday and Saturday when the Twins play the Oakland Athletics at Target Field.

The new jerseys and caps, along with other City Connect apparel, are now available at the team store.

Last week, the Minnesota Vikings revealed a new uniform of their own. The "Winter Warrior" set features white jerseys and pants with purple and metallic gray accents, as well as white helmets — the first in franchise history.

As of Monday morning, the Twins sit at 34-31, third in the AL Central. They snapped a five-game losing streak with an 11-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in extra innings on Sunday.