You've probably seen this Timberwolves superfan on TV — but he's not even from Minnesota

Meet the Timberwolves superfan known for rallying the crowd

MINNEAPOLIS — You can't miss him if you've been watching these Timberwolves playoff games. Catrell Maclin is always wearing a wolf head and face paint, known for rallying the fans in the crowd, but get this — he's not even from Minnesota.

Maclin lives in Memphis, Tennessee with his wife and 5-year-old daughter. He's been a fan of the Wolves for so long because of some key players the team has had on their roster.

"It goes way back to the early 2000s. Wally Szczerbiak, the sharp shooter," said Maclin. "And then obviously being in Memphis, Mike Conley is a legend here."

Conley was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2007, spending 12 seasons with them, before being traded to the Utah Jazz in 2019, and then to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2023.

Maclin is soaking up a lot of screen time during the four Wolves away games he's attended in both Phoenix and Denver.

He was caught on camera in Phoenix during game 3 letting the opposing team know this series is going to be a "sweep" by holding part of a broom up above his head, making the sweeping motion.

"The custodian let me borrow it for a minute and — boom, that's all she wrote," said Maclin.

Maclin believed in this team early on, and started preparing for purchasing a lot of flights.

"I was putting money aside very early in the season when I seen these guys come together," said Maclin.

During this playoffs run, he's made a lot of new friends from Minnesota along the way. People who share the same team spirit as him.

"I live in the south and I thought 'southern hospitality' was a thing, but every person I've met from Minnesota is super amazing, very friendly, great personalities, the love for the game," said Maclin.

Maclin says this whole experience of this playoff run has been a nice reminder to just enjoy life and have some fun.

"I feel like we should dress up, we should definitely scream, we should support all we can and I take all the honor to actually do that myself," said Maclin.

Maclin is not sure if he'll be able to make it to the game this Friday yet, but his goal is to watch at least one playoff game with home court advantage.