Minnesota Timberwolves' Summer League 2024 roster features exciting rookies, developing talent

Wolves’ Anderson, McDaniels talk about end of season: “We matured in a lot of ways”

MINNEAPOLIS — The 2024 NBA Summer League is underway, giving fans a look at the young talent across the league.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have several exciting prospects playing in Las Vegas, some of whom will contribute as soon as this year.

Here's everything you need to know about the Wolves' 2024 Summer League roster and matchups.

Rob Dillingham #4 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots a three-point shot over Jordan Ford #31 of the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

Who's on the Timberwolves' Summer League roster?

The most notable names on the roster are probably rookies Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. The Wolves have high hopes the pair of first round picks can provide a spark to an offense that finished middle-of-the-road last season.

Leonard Miller and Josh Minott will likely have plenty of eyes on them, too. Neither forward has seen much playing time in the NBA, but they're both young and there's hope yet they can develop into contributors on the Wolves' stacked roster.

Here's the full Summer League roster:

James Bishop

Jaylen Clark

Javonte Cooke

Rob Dillingham

Nojel Eastern

Jesse Edwards

Nadir Hifi

Gabe Kalscheur

Jaedon LeDee

Leonard Miller

Josh Minott

Daishen Nix

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Tyler Wahl

Joe Wieskamp

Kok Yat

When do the Timberwolves play next?

The Wolves are already 2-1 in Summer League play, having beaten the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers and lost to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Their next game is scheduled for Thursday at 10 p.m., when they'll play the Houston Rockets. That game will air on ESPN.

How does Summer League work?

After each of the NBA's 30 teams plays four games, the four best teams by winning percentage will advance to the playoffs.

The semifinal games will be played on Sunday, with the winners advancing to the championship on Monday.

Who have been the Wolves' standout players?

Shannon has been the Wolves' top scorer, averaging 17.7 points across three games. Nix is right behind him at 17.3 points a game.

Dillingham broke out against the Pacers for 14 points and eight assists. He had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the game after that.

Miller was the standout against the 76ers, logging 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Naz Reid?

Not playing in Summer League, obviously, but he's always present in Wolves' fans hearts.