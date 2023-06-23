Timberwolves select Leonard Miller, Jaylen Clark in 2023 NBA Draft

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two new players are heading to Minnesota after the 2023 NBA Draft.

On Thursday evening, the Timberwolves traded up to acquire draft rights for forward Leonard Miller with the No. 33 overall pick in the draft. The Wolves sent two future second-round draft picks to the San Antonio Spurs in order to get the pick.

Miller, 19, averaged 16.9 points and led the NBA G League Ignite with 10,1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-10 athlete also recorded one steal and 0.8 blocks in 29.7 minutes per contest in 38 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

CBS Sports' Sam Quinn notes Miller is a "lottery-level talent" who will fit in nicely as the team builds around Anthony Edwards.

Later in the draft, the Wolves selected guard Jaylen Clark out of UCLA with the No. 53 pick.

The 21-year-old two-time All-Pac 12 defense honoree is a "disruptive defensive presence worth betting on," according to CBS Sports.

Miller is from Toronto, Ontario while Clark is from Riverside, California.

