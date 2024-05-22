Watch CBS News
Minnesota governor declares "Wolves Back Day," quotes Anthony Edwards in secret message

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Local businesses are taking advantage over the Timberwolves playoff run
Local businesses are taking advantage over the Timberwolves playoff run 01:41

ST. PAUL, Minn. — As the Minnesota Timberwolves prepare for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening, Gov. Tim Walz ensured them the entire state has their backs.

Walz dubbed Wednesday "Wolves Back Day" with a 10-point proclamation that quickly went viral on social media.

In it, Walz cites Minnesota's storied and troubled pro-basketball history, including how the five-championship-winning Minneapolis Lakers were "stolen by the coastal elites" and shipped to Los Angeles in 1960.

pro.jpg
Office of Gov. Tim Walz

Naz Reid, who should probably get his own day, also gets the ultimate shoutout.

The governor also references Anthony Edwards' instantly legendary "warm invitation" to Charles Barkley.

As a nod to Edwards' epic comment, Walz's office dropped in the ultimate Easter egg. Together, the first letters of each proclamation point spell out: "B-R-I-N-G-Y-A-A-S-S."

image.png
Officer of Gov. Tim Walz

The Wolves executed a stunning defeat of the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the playoffs' second round on Sunday night, pulling off the largest Game 7 comeback in NBA history. 

The win also happened on the 20th anniversary of the Wolves' first-ever Game 7 victory, when Kevin Garnett led the team to an 83-80 win over the Sacramento Kings. It also happened to be Garnett's 48th birthday.

The Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers in overtime on Tuesday evening in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Whoever wins that series will face either the Wolves or Mavericks in the NBA finals.

Tipoff for Game 1 is at 7:30 p.m.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is May 21, 2024. 

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a Web Producer at CBS Minnesota. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 9:27 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

