2 Texas men accused of stealing $20K in calculators from 7 Twin Cities Target stores in 1 day

MINNEAPOLIS — Two Texas men are accused of stealing nearly $20,000 worth of calculators from several Twin Cities Target stores in a single day last month.

The Washington County Attorney's Office says Dallas residents Antonio Griffin Jr., 30, and Zachary Charles Fininen, 23, are charged with one count each of felony organized retail theft.

The criminal complaint states an asset protection employee at the Target in Woodbury spotted the men "taking calculators from a rack and placing them in an empty cooler" on Feb. 21 before they left the store without buying anything.

The men were arrested outside, and officers recovered more than $5,500 worth of calculators from their rolling cooler.

Police soon discovered the men had been at the same store earlier in the day, allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 in calculators in that visit.

Further investigation found the men are also suspected of stealing calculators from six other metro Target stores on the same day, with a total retail value of about $11,000:

Eagan: $1,564.89

Apple Valley: $2,175.84

Lakeville: $1,252.92

West St. Paul: $2,613.81

Burnsville: $2,026.86

Apple Valley South: $1,391.90



An investigator for Target told police they believe Griffin and Fininen are part of "a larger calculator theft ring in the Dallas, Texas area" responsible for more than $250,000 worth of recovered and stolen merchandise.

Both men posted bail on Feb. 23, despite a request from prosecutors that the bail be set at a larger amount because they "have committed crimes in multiple jurisdictions and have addresses in Texas."

Fininen has a virtual hearing next week, while Griffin returns to court in April.

Both men face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.