Watch CBS News
Crime

Police break up large group of kids fighting outside Roseville Chick-fil-A

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Police break up melee outside Roseville Chick-fil-A
Police break up melee outside Roseville Chick-fil-A 00:24

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Police in Roseville say they are investigating a large melee that happened outside a fast food restaurant Thursday evening.

Traffic cameras captured the law enforcement response at around 8:30 p.m. outside the Chick-fil-A on the 2000 block of Snelling Avenue North.

snapshot-93.jpg
MnDOT

According to police, officers arrived to find a "large group of juveniles physically fighting" near the restaurant.

MORE NEWS: 16-year-old boy taken into custody after bomb threat at Pine City H.S.

No arrests were made. No serious injuries were reported, but one person suffered an injury to their hand that "appears to have come from a sharp object," police said.

The scene was cleared and deemed safe about an hour later. The investigation is ongoing.  

Cole Premo
1559230056268.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 8:37 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.