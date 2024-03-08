Police break up large group of kids fighting outside Roseville Chick-fil-A

Police break up melee outside Roseville Chick-fil-A

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Police in Roseville say they are investigating a large melee that happened outside a fast food restaurant Thursday evening.

Traffic cameras captured the law enforcement response at around 8:30 p.m. outside the Chick-fil-A on the 2000 block of Snelling Avenue North.

According to police, officers arrived to find a "large group of juveniles physically fighting" near the restaurant.

No arrests were made. No serious injuries were reported, but one person suffered an injury to their hand that "appears to have come from a sharp object," police said.

The scene was cleared and deemed safe about an hour later. The investigation is ongoing.