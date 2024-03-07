Fridley police officer injured responding to fight at high school

Police officer injured while responding to a high school fight in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Authorities say a police officer is in stable condition after getting injured while responding to an incident at Fridley High School Thursday afternoon.

The Fridley Police Department says officers were dispatched to the high school shortly after 3 p.m. on the report of a disturbance in the parking lot.

The school resource officer (SRO) had requested assistance after finding "several students engaging in a physical altercation."

Police say that while the SRO separated suspects involved in the fight, a bystander intentionally kicked the officer in the head, causing severe harm. The officer was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.

The person who allegedly kicked the officer was arrested in addition to two people involved in the original fight. Fridley police say there is no threat to the public.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our most important obligation. We are working closely with the Fridley Public Safety Department to address this serious incident and will take appropriate disciplinary steps with the students involved," Fridley Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Lewis wrote in an email to parents.

The incident is under investigation.