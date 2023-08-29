What are the top questions asked at Minnesota State Fair information booths?

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Whether you've visited for decades, or it's your first trip, odds are you have a few questions about the Minnesota State Fair.

Beyond the wealth of food and fun at the fair are 10 hubs housing what some have called professional know-it-alls.

"We always say we either know everything between us or we've got a computer that could help us find the rest," said Kristen Donaldson.

Donaldson helps staff the information booth near the Snelling Avenue entrance. Alongside Margie and Kathy, the trio has a trove of knowledge.

So, what's the top question they get at the booth?

"Where can I buy the Blue Ribbon Bargain Book?" Donaldson said. "And the other popular question is, 'Where is the closest bathroom?'"

WCCO

Donaldson says she blames WCCO for a plethora of difficult questions she has to field.

"The hardest ones are people who come and say, 'I saw it on Channel 4, it was on the news and it had pickles and it was new,'" she said.

When you go to the info booth, sure you're going to grab a map, and maybe a list of the events happening for the day. But did you know you could also get an entire list of the new foods at the fair? You can get a list of the new specialty beers, a list for vegetarians and a list of foods that are gluten free. All you have to do is ask.

"We actually started a podcast a few years ago, we're in season three right now, it's called 'Info Booth Ladies,'" Donaldson said. "We interview people about their love of the fair and we love it."

The podcast allows them to learn more about what makes the fair special, arming them with more knowledge to keep you informed.

The maps are the most sought item at the info booths. The fair hands out about 400,000 of them during the 12-day run.