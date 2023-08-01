Minnesota State Fair announces 65 new drinks for 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair announced dozens of new beers, cocktails and other specialty drinks for the 2023 get-together Tuesday.

The full list can be found by clicking here, but we've pulled out a few highlights below.

The fair previously announced its new foods and new attractions.

Birramisu

"This cream ale combines flavors of coffee, chocolate and vanilla to resemble a beloved Italian dessert. 5.1% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company." -- At Mancini's al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Boozy Salted Caramel Milkshake

"This irresistible blend of creamy caramel, a hint of salt and premium brewed alcohol blended in a smooth milkshake is served with a melt-in-your-mouth caramel spoon. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company." -- At Andy's Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Cocabanana (Chocolate Banana Ale)

"A Caribbean cocktail-inspired tropical ale brewed with fresh pineapple juice, banana, coffee, chocolate, vanilla and sugarcane. Rimmed with chocolate just like your favorite tropical resort would do. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Modist Brewing." -- At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Duck Duck Blue Duck

"This blueberry twist on Surly Lemonade is topped with salted foam and a tiny blue duck for you to keep. This is the perfect blend of sweet, salty and sour. Just don't call it Duck Duck Goose! 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co." -- At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Ginger Basil Limeade Hard Seltzer Cocktail

"A taste bud-tingling seltzer cocktail with flavors of zesty lime, ginger and aromatic basil. Paired with a subtle but distinct ginger spice, the effervescence from Urban Growler's Ginger Basil Limeade Hard Seltzer balances flavor and rejuvenation to form a drink that goes beyond the ordinary. 7.2% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Urban Growler Brewing Company." -- At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Mead For Speed: Orange Honey Blossom

"A summer crusher of a mead with a floral aromatic nose, a lightly effervescent body and delicate honey flavor. This mead is fermented from orange grove honey hives. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks." -- At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

PB&J Hard Honey

"A refreshing and carbonated hard honey liquid version of the sandwich your parents made you as a kid. No chemicals or imitation flavors are added to this beverage - it's simply fermented honey, Minnesota grapes, fresh roasted peanuts and filtered Minnesota water. 6% ABV. Hard honey made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Vineyards & Winery." -- At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 24 through Sept. 4. WCCO will be there with live newscasts, games, giveaways, and more! Stop by our booth at the corner of Carnes and Nelson.

Note: The video above originally aired July 8, 2023.