Minnesota State Fair: All the new attractions and exhibits coming in 2023

How Union Hmong Kitchen preps for the Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- There's plenty new to see at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota State Fair announced all the new attractions and exhibits headed to the fair later this summer.

There are also some returning experiences seeing big milestones, including the amateur talent contest celebrating 50 years and Little Farm Hands celebrating 20 years.

Check out a list of all the notable new attractions and exhibits below.

SAINT PAUL, MN - SEPTEMBER 05: General views of the Minnesota State Fair over Labor Day on September 05, 2022 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Getty Images

Sweet & Selfie Experience

As the name implies, this is a sugar-filled exhibit for all ages that offers many opportunities for selfies, along with interesting candy facts.

Sensory-Friendly Morning at Mighty Midway & Kidway

The Mighty Midway & Kidway will offer a sensory-friendly morning on Monday, Aug. 28.

Can Can Wonderland Mini Golf On-A-Stick

A nine-hole mini golf course from Can Can Wonderland is made up of famous State Fair landmarks.

Universally Designed Changing Restroom with Hoist by Momentum Refresh

State Fair officials say Momentum Refresh is a "groundbreaking" mobile restroom that is equipped with a fully sized adjustable changing table, a ceiling hoist and other amenities.

Future Projections' Canopy/Calliope

This immersive exhibit features "light painting" and photo collages that light up the ground below and leafy canopy above, fair officials said.

Oink Booth - A New Look

The classic Oink Booth is new and improved. Fair officials say it's designed to reflect a modern-day pig barn, with more educational games and interactive activities.

Two New Kidway Rides

Two new kid rides debut this year - the Beach Shake and Pump & Jump.

The Beach Shake "spins, dips and tilts in a bright beach shack" while the Pump & Jump features climbing, dropping and more climbing.

New Livestock and Agriculture Competitions

There are a handful of new livestock and agriculture competitions, including FFA Agricultural Mechanics Competitions, FFA Vegetable & Potato, FFA Poultry, FFA Rabbits and Open Class Sheep.

Mighty Midway & Kidway Fun Card

Mighty Midway and Kidway ride and game tickets will now be loaded onto a Fun Card rather than paper tickets of the past. Stop by a ticket booth or self-serve kiosk to get the Fun Card and stop back to if you need to add more tickets to the card.

There are also many new vendors at the fair this year. For a more in-depth look at what's new and where the attractions are located, check out the fair's website.