With Minnesota State Fair 1 week out, a refresh on parking, pricing and planning

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together is now just one week away.

Over 12 consecutive days, a total of close to 2 million people are expected to visit the state fairgrounds.

New this year: six additional food vendors, 30 new food items and even an iOS and Android app.

Fair organizers are reminding anyone planning a trip to do just that – plan.

It starts with getting to the fair, and there are options, including:

31 free park and ride locations

13 sites featuring state fair express bus service (for a small fee)

Two designated drop off zones for app-based ridesharing services

Metro Transit regular routes

930 bike parking spots

Limited parking at $20 a space

You can find locations for each of these options on the state fair website, or by clicking here.

Gates at the fair will open each day at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. (except for Labor Day, when gates close at 7 p.m.). The fair itself will stay open each day until 11 p.m.

Tickets to the fair are available at the gate, but you can find them for cheaper if you buy ahead of time. Pre-fair discount admission tickets are $15, which is a $3 discount for adult tickets and $1 discount for kids and senior tickets.