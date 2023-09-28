Community groups stepping up to help Minnesotans apply for driver's licenses under new law

ST. PAUL, Minn. — In just three days, nearly 80,000 Minnesotans can officially apply for a driver's license. These are Minnesotans who are undocumented.

This spring, Minnesota became the 19th state to adopt a "Drivers License for All" law, which goes into effect Sunday. Minnesotans without proof of legal presence in the United States can begin the process by scheduling appointments for written knowledge tests. All other requirements remain the same.

On Thursday, Minnesota Department of Public Safety officials and community advocates held a news conference in St. Paul to announce available resources for those looking to apply.

"We are working with the community in a new way," DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson said. "We recognized that we needed to work more effectively within the community, and we've taken strides to do that with outreach, engagement sessions and partnering with organizations that work directly with our communities."

Organizations that are helping community members navigate through the application process include COPAL, Immigration Law Center for Minnesota, Minnesota Immigration Movement and Unidos MN.

Meanwhile, DVS is offering forms and documents in several languages, including the written test. Multilingual videos and guides are also available on the website.

Jacobson says the agencies have been preparing for the influx of additional requests for tests — at the same time as they serve the typical requests for drivers' tests and IDs.

He says there's no timeline to say how long it will take to move 81,000 additional applicants through the system, but added they're working to expand options for testing and accessibility as time goes on.

For more information on the new law, requirements and how to apply, visit the DVS's website.