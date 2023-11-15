Minnesota reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that nearly 150,000 one-time tax rebate checks have expired and are being reissued.

Revenue officials say the tax rebate checks expired after going uncashed 60 days from their issued dates in August and September.

A batch of reissued checks will be sent out this week and another in early December. The checks will again be valid for 60 days from their issuance date.

Revenue officials will work with eligible taxpayers who haven't received the reissued check, but they cannot issue a rebate payment while the reissued check is still valid, but uncashed.

Unclaimed rebate checks will eventually be handed over to the Unclaimed Property Division of the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

In September, WCCO reported that some Minnesotans were confused by the appearance of the mailed checks. Submittable Holdings, Inc. from Missoula, Montana, is sending one-time rebate payments that the Minnesota Legislature approved this year.

MDR

The paper checks will appear in a plain white envelope and will carry the signature of Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart. The Department of Revenue says the checks are "protected by standard banking safeguards that help detect and deter fraud."

The rebates are going to people making up to $75,000 and married couples making up to $150,000. About 2.1 million Minnesotans were eligible.

If you filed your taxes online and the state has your banking information, you should get a direct deposit. Otherwise, you'll get a paper check.