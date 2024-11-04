When do Minnesota polls close tonight? Here's what time to cast your 2024 election votes by.

MINNEAPOLIS — More than 1 million Minnesotans have already voted early in the 2024 presidential election. Many others are hitting the polls Tuesday, and still others likely will still be queuing in Tuesday night.

Polls opened in most Minnesota cities and towns at 7 a.m., but towns with fewer than 500 residents were allowed to delay opening until 10 a.m. More than 300 Minnesota towns fall under this category.

What time do Minnesota polls close on Election Day?

Polls close in Minnesota at 8 p.m. By state law, you can vote past that time if you're in line at your polling place by 8 p.m.

What time will Minnesota election results come in?

There is no set time in Minnesota for general election results to come in. Each county's election officials provide an unofficial results count to the Secretary of State's office on Election Night.

County officials later audit and proof the results before their respective canvassing boards conduct post-election reviews, per Minnesota Statue 206.89. The review must be completed no later than 18 days after a general election.