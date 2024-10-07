Minnesota early voting for the 2024 election is underway. Here's how to cast your vote.

Are those Minnesota absentee voting forms in your mailbox legit?

MINNEAPOLIS — Early voting is underway in counties across Minnesota for the 2024 election.

Here's everything you need to know about casting your ballot before Election Day.

When does early voting start and end in Minnesota?

Early voting for the general election, both in person and by mail, began Sept. 20.

The last day to vote early in person is Monday, Nov. 4, the day before Election Day.

If you are voting by mail, your ballot must be received by Election Day or it will not be counted.

Make sure you are registered to vote before requesting an absentee ballot or voting in person.

Where can Minnesota mail-in ballots be dropped off early?

Absentee ballots can be returned to your county election office. There are also ballot drop box locations in some cities and counties throughout the state.

Absentee ballots can also be returned by mail or package delivery service.

If you are returning your absentee ballot in person, you can do so no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Absentee ballots are not accepted at polling places.

How to find the early voting locations in your Minnesota county

In-person voting locations can be found on the Minnesota secretary of state's website. You can also find your county election office on the website, as well as ballot drop box locations.

Does Minnesota release early voting results before Election Day?

Minnesota does not release early voting results. Results for all 2024 elections will not be released until after polls close on Election Day.

The state does provide information on early voting numbers — as of Oct. 3, officials had accepted 107,421 ballots. That's higher than the 2016 general election, though well below the record numbers seen during the 2020 election, which occurred in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What's on the ballot in Minnesota for the 2024 election?

Every Minnesotan will have the following races on their ballot: U.S. president, U.S. senator, U.S. representative, state representative, judicial seats and a consitutional amendment. Some voters will also see these races: City officers, school board members, township officers and local ballot questions.

You can find a sample of your ballot on the secretary of state's website.