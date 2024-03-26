Back to snow in Twin Cities Tuesday, winter weather advisory in place

MINNEAPOLIS — A winter weather advisory is in effect in the Twin Cities Tuesday as rain is expected to transition back to snow, making for a potentially fraught morning commute.

The advisory will be in place through 10 a.m. and also affect central, western and most of southern Minnesota. The northwestern corner of the state will be under a winter storm warning until later in the day, with higher snow totals expected. A NEXT Weather Alert is also in place.

Cold air will rush in Tuesday morning, transitioning the falling rain to snow, likely right around 7 a.m. in the metro. There may be a brief period of a wintry mix that leads to ice. We'll dry out later on. When it's all said and done, the Twin Cities could see another 2 to 3 inches of snow.

WCCO

Temperatures will start out in the mid-30s, and they'll only drop throughout the day. Most of the day will be spent in the 20s.

Wednesday will be very cold to start, with a freeze expected. Another icy commute is possible.

Thursday will be taken over by high pressure, with some wind and plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures could reach the 40s this weekend, with a few weak disturbances possible.