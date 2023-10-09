Minnesota marks 1st Indigenous Peoples Day as officially-recognized state holiday

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota recognized Indigenous Peoples Day with events across the state Monday.

That included a big celebration at Harriet Island in St. Paul. The event, which was formerly held at Indian Mound Park for much of the last decade, was moved to Harriet Island this year after organizers said participation and interest in the event has grown significantly and they needed a bigger location to accommodate.

The event featured food, entertainment, educational stations and guest speakers.

The revamped event did not include a parade this year. Instead, schools and community groups showcased their displays at Harriett Island and judges made their way to each to check them out.

This year's celebration is extra special because for the first time ever, Minnesota is recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day as an official state holiday. The change was thanks to legislative action taken during this session.

Organizers said the holiday is all about remembering where they came from but also growing together for a brighter and more inclusive future.

"There has been a long history that has not been so good for our Indigenous people to the point where we've lost our culture, we've lost our language, lost our history, but not completely, and it is coming back," said John Bobolink, program supervisor for the St. Paul Indian Education Program. "So today is all about showcasing that, celebrating and just being ourselves."

The celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harriet Island.