Watch CBS News

Indigenous Peoples Day: Minneapolis Native nonprofit hosts voter registration event

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, the Native American Community Development Institute in Minneapolis has a voter registration event and more. NACDI's Darek Delill joins us to talk more about the event.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.