2023 Indigenous Peoples Day set for Monday: A list of events and celebrations in Minnesota

"For the People": Comedy set in Minneapolis Native community to debut at Guthrie

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday marks Indigenous Peoples Day: A day of celebration, protest and reclaiming Native histories.

Indigenous Peoples Day is relatively new. Minneapolis was one of the first cities in the country to celebrate it. The first statewide celebration in Minnesota was in 2016, and Gov. Walz made it an official holiday in 2019.

Check out a list of events, celebrations and ceremonies below. All are welcome at these events.

Owámni Falling Water Festival

Saturday, Oct. 7. 2023

Mill Ruins Park, Water Works and Father Hennepin Bluffs Park

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Leading up to Monday's events, there's also a celebration of Minnesota's Indigenous cultures along the Mississippi River in Minneapolis this Saturday. The festival is family-friendly and free.

Sunrise Ceremony at Bde Maka Ska

Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 - 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach

3700 Thomas Ave. S.

Minneapolis, Minneapolis

As the sun rises on Monday, a ceremony will be held on Bde Maka Ska. People will gather at 7 a.m. and the ceremony starts around 7:15 a.m. In past years, the event has featured Native leaders, including Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is Ojibwe.

Indigenous Voter Registration Drive

Oct. 9, 2023 - Noon to 3 p.m.

American Indian OIC

1845 E. Franklin Ave.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Celebrate both National Registration Day and Indigenous Peoples Day at the American Indian OIC. Lunch is provided, with wild rice soup, frybread and pumpkin bars.

Plus, at 2 p.m., there will be a land blessing for the Indian Health Board's new site, one block away. It'll feature Aztec dancers, balloon twisters, drawings for gift cards and more.

St. Paul Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration

Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 - 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Harriet Island Regional Park

110 Harriet Island Rd.

St. Paul, Minnesota

This celebration of Indigenous culture features performers, educational stations, a fashion show, food and more.

Niibidoon Indigenous Peoples Day Fashion Show

Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 - 4:30 p.m. doors, 5:30 p.m. fashion show

Shooting Star Casino & Event Center

777 Casino Rd.

Mahnomen, Minnesota

A fashion show celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day will have artists, models, vendors, photographers and, of course, food!

Indigenous People's Day at Midtown Global Market

Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Midtown Global Market

290 East Lake Street

Minneapolis, Minnesota

North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems, the Consulate General of Canada and Naturally Minnesota will share stories about the challenges of colonization of food, and reclaiming food sovereignty.

Minnesota is home to about 58,000 Native Americans, which is just over 1% of the state's population. There are 11 sovereign tribal nations in Minnesota, mostly made up of Ojibwe and Dakota communities.