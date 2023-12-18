Minnesota Lynx to open 2024 season on the road against Seattle Storm

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx released its schedule Monday for the 2024 season, which begins May 14 against the Seattle Storm.

The Lynx will be on the road for their first game, which is the 10th time the team has opened the regular season away from home. The team will then return to Target Center in Minneapolis to play on the Storm on Friday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m.

Two preseason games are scheduled for the week prior to the official season start. The Lynx will play the Chicago Sky on May 4 at 7 p.m. and the Washington Mystics on May 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Single-game tickets are not for sale yet, but full season memberships are available.

Minnesota's television broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

To view the full schedule, click here.