Minnesota Lynx playoff tickets go on sale Wednesday, with round 1 starting at Target Center

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx are heading to the WNBA playoffs for the 13th time in the league's 14-season history, and you can soon get your claws on tickets.

The team announced on Tuesday that postseason tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon, with prices starting at $30 apiece. The Lynx's first best-of-three series starts on Sept. 22 at Target Center. Their opponent has yet to be determined.

The Lynx are currently first in the Western Conference Division and second overall in the league with a 26-9 record, trailing three games behind No. 1 New York Liberty. Since the Olympic break, the Lynx have won all but one of their past 10 games.

Courtney Williams and Bridget Carleton celebrate after Williams hits a three-pointer against the Fever on Sept. 6. Michael Conroy / AP

Forward Napheesa Collier is currently tied for second in the league for steals, third for rebounds and fourth for points. Forward Alanna Smith is third for blocks.

Collier earned her first-ever Western Conference Player of the Month honor earlier this month after leading the Lynx in clinching their playoff spot by scoring a third of their 90 points to beat Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Three Lynx also represented their countries in the Paris Olympics, with Collier earning her second gold medal with Team USA. Bridget Carleton played for Team Canada and Smith took home the bronze with Team Australia.

The Lynx are tied with the Houston Comets and the Seattle Storm for most WNBA championship titles with four each. The Lynx won in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Aug. 14, 2024.