Minnesota Legislature to adjourn until next week due to inclement weather

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Legislature is canceling its committee meetings and other capitol business beginning Wednesday through the weekend, as the state prepares for a potentially historic snow storm.

The Minnesota House and Senate passed resolutions on Tuesday, allowing the chambers to recess until Monday. Leaders said they took the step to ensure safety as a two-punch storm system heads towards Minnesota, bringing the possibility of more than 20 inches of snow stacking up in the Twin Cities by Friday, according to WCCO's Next Weather meteorologists.

"The minute we do this, we might get three flakes, but I'm concerned about everyone's safety and I want everybody, including staff, to get home safe and not have to work to come here," said Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis said ahead of the vote.

The state's constitution says lawmakers cannot adjourn for more than three days unless both chambers agree to it. The legislature takes this step when it pauses for spring break, but it rarely does so for severe weather.

Committee meetings at the capitol are canceled through the rest of the week starting Wednesday, but lawmakers are keeping busy on Tuesday.

The Senate began debate earlier in the day on a policy to restore the voting rights for people with felony convictions as soon as they leave prison. There's another proposal to grant driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants. If approved, after what's likely to be a lengthy debate, both bills will go to the governor's desk for signature.

Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency ahead of the storm and told reporters the Minnesota National Guard will be ready to respond to the storm if needed. He took similar action in December when Southwestern Minnesota was hit hard by a winter storm.

"The goal is to not have to pull somebody off the interstate, but we're prepared to do so if that happens," Walz said. "The goal is to make sure that we're ready if there's power lossage [sic], being able to keep the highways and move emergency vehicles as quickly as we can."